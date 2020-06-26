Rosalia celebrates the year on the theme of “With height”: 3 data that has changed in my life

Singer Rosalia the formula found suitable for fusion of flamenco in the genre of urban and Queen, no doubt, no doubt. But this Thursday, June 25, held a good new high. And this is his theme “From the height” corresponds to the year, for example, the introduction of milestone in the music industry and in his artistic career. But the press has been reminded 3 big data, which was dedicated to Catalan as relative to the current.

1 Rosalia is manifested in the field of music

So that this counter its beginning as an artist begins like the following: “Wrong” it was the theme, which were well-known in the field of music, but the “height” overcome this barrier to success, passed the borders: Rosalia he stood in the center of attention, and for the United States with their catchy rhythm is influenced by flamenco, pop, and trap .

2 the singer received reguetón

It was unlikely, almost unthinkable, that hails from San Esteban Sasroviras also incursionara in reguetón. And did everything in accordance with the law. In this simple “From the height” Rosalia joins the voices of J Balvin and Guincho, providing, thus, their first joint work of the international l. In addition, was signed as an artist to market tradition, which gradually led her in scenarios with more prestigious gala awards ” Grammy 2020.

3 mixture Rosalia

The genre of music of Catalonia is quite varied, but differs in their songs with the rhythms of flamenco, pop, urban and trap. It’s almost like an ode to the sounds of their culture that were adopted in the audience speaks English as the “Spanish flu”. In turn, note, the choreography and music for aesthetic prolija: glitter, costumes, the extravagant, real-life stories contained in the works that brought her to the top of the music posters.

Now a celebrity has surprised his supporters for the premiere of his new theme “KLK” Venezuela’s Ark. In his profile on Instagram has left, knowing that they are very glad for your cooperation, which is part of the new material, the singer trasngénero, which leads a living for several years in Spain. To read more about this news, we suggest you to read this document Inside News Of America.