Saga | YouTube Originals presents its new projects

YouTube announced new projects, and others who returned to the platform at the ninth annual newfronts presentation (new project) YouTube, which was first held in digital form and a user challenge Delivered Brandcast. Between event: new docuserie four sides, should be, demi Lovato, while further his personal journey and music; and updating a popular series of YouTube Originals “Instant Expert with James Charles”, “The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast”, “A Heist With Markiplier” and “Retro-Tech”. Demi Lovato YouTube together with demi Lovato for docuserie four sides, and then a documentary film, YouTube Originals 2017, “Very Complicated”. The series will be the return of Lovato, to view fans of his personal journey, and for music, and for the last three years. Will contain more information soon. This project is directed by Michael d. Ratner and the production of OBB Pictures.

Instant Specialist with James Charles After the first season, which amounted to more than 53 million hits in the first month, the YouTube has approved a second season of “Instant Expert with James Charles”. In the first season, in the first series of the beauty contest on YouTube, the participants showed their best art of makeup for the host, James Charles, and the combination of judges, guest stars and veterans of the beauty industry, including Norvina, Paris Hilton and trixie Mattel. The series is produced with Brian Graden Media.

The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast After one of the live events most popular YouTube Originals to date, the platform gave the green light to the second delivery of “The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast”. This virtual stream, the first of its kind, was attended by 32 leading YouTube creators, including iJustine, Marquez Brownlee, Juanpa Zurita and Jack black. Presented MrBeast (37 million subscribers), in the tournament the initial rock, paper or scissors raised over $1 million dollars to charity related COVID-19. “The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast” is Media Night and Fly on the Wall Productions.

Markiplier YouTube Originals has ordered another special interactive Creator YouTube Markiplier (26 million subscribers). The new project comes after a successful special interactive “A Heist With Markiplier”, which allowed viewers to control decisions about life or death of their favorite players on YouTube in the classic attack on the Museum, which currently has over 18 million views. The interactive film, produced Markiplier and Rooster Teeth Studios. Executive producers include mark Fischbach, Matt Hullum, Burnie burns, and Ryan R. Hall. Retro-Tech YouTube Originals has ordered a second season of the series nominated for an Emmy, “Retro-Tech”, starring Creator YouTube Marques Brownlee (11.4 million subscribers). Each episode of the first season showed, Marquez, viewing product nostalgia is different and every product has defined pop culture and change the world as we know it. In the second season, Marquez to test the promises of the technological past. All instagram said that technology today rodearía of flying cars, robots to clean and teleportation. Although some of these forecasts remains fiction, while others, such as video mobile phones, virtual reality, and even A. I. and quantum computers are rapidly becoming part of everyday life. Marquis desentrañará these promises technology retro, to see how close we are in 2020 and address what technology is. Retro-Tech production Executive Nick Budabin, Marty and My Children MUMM, Vox Media Studios. Rachel, Knudsen, mark V. Olsen and Dana J. Olkkonen are co-producers of the leaders of Vox Media Studios.

UHC Ultimate Home Championship (released on the YouTube channel, Stephen Curry) Presented by Stephen Curry, “Ultimate Home Championship” is a new special virtual competition, which will involve eminent authors, athletes and public figures like Von Miller, Lindsey Vonn, Ronda Rousey, DeAndre Jordan, Ryan Garcia, Christopher of London, Kathy Nolan, Ninja and Ego Nwodim. The competition, which evolves around four rounds of high-octane events at home, from the basket, a Laundry basket, jumping in height, made in the house, raises funds for the Foundation Response in Solidarity COVID-19 world Health Organization, prompting the audience to donate directly to the review page, the “Ultimate Home Championship”. The special, produced by Stephen Curry, with Unanimous Media and Portal A.

Lockdown (premiered at the YouTube channel of Adidas Originals for Kids & Family) This new series Kids & Family scenario 10 episodes are still six friends as they work together to solve the mystery of the region in the period of social distance. Filmed in full with a camera and smartphones, “Lockdown”, located in the first of a series of live-action for children, developed and manufactured remotely, and received a Prize for special excellence in programming COVID-19-Prix Jeunesse International, the world festival which twice a year is recognized as the best television for children and adolescents. Series watch Thriller about how young people stay connected in a time when they should stay away, because what happens when fear gives rise to suspicion. The story unfolds almost in real time, to the extent that, as a group of friends working together at a distance, to solve the mystery, and at the same time develop their own drugs and disappointment, about life during the pandemic. “Lockdown” was created and produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, based in Toronto (Dino Dan, Endlings, Odd Squad).