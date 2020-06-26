Simone days share their tricks to take care of mental health

Only 23 years old is one of the players that more records managed to beat. Simone Working Days defy gravity in their jumps, every time, which are represented in the competition, but to Shine in the world of gymnastics knows that talent and training is not enough-it is also important to take care of mental health. “In priorizo as much or more than physical,” admitted in ‘master class’ live.

After some time, the US champion was meeting psychiatric drugs to control alarm caused by one of the incidents that gave up his career and life to the sexual abuse that he suffered from Larry Nassar, an old doctor of the national team in gymnastics. And though now he feels as strong as ever, admits that the continue to see a therapist, especially before competitions: “About two or three weeks before every match, I go to a psychologist to descomprimirme to feel in a safe atmosphere where I can say what I want, how I feel and throw in the negative side,” says business days. “In some way calms me down”.

But this is not the only ritual that the gymnast continue to relieve psychological pressure. He also says that the entry in the diary it is of key importance. “I recommend you enter it, because it’s also a safe place to Express themselves,” he explains. “You can put your thoughts on paper how you feel, what your goals are, or do what I want”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information at their web site.

In fact, working days he said he is writing a memoir from childhood. “Everything that coach we had that daily guardábamos at the box office. At the end of the day recorded text about how left our training“. She admits that she is glad to have a record of his thoughts for many years. “It’s great to see your perspective on life in this age, where you worked, what you — what you know now and see if you have achieved your goals.”

How to cook Simon Business Days on race day? “I’m doing the last workout, and after I really like healthy food”, which, as usual, skip the salad, chicken and banana to prevent cramps. Explains that also gives a good sleep and that is very important to her: listen to him playlist of your favorite music. “If I don’t listen to music, I was stuck in my head and I’m starting a revolution my exercise and too many thoughts in them. I’m a gymnast, you need to run to some extent”.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at a piano.io

Commenting This section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.