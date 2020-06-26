Simone working days of practicing a jump I’ve never seen a Network called ‘inhuman’

Famous American gymnast Simone business days, published this week in the social networks video, which conducts research on vulnerability that I had never seen. It’s a triple-double to string balance, which consists of a double jump and a lethal back three turns, all in one maneuver.

Video on Twitter, June 16, has already been viewed more than 355.000 people to publish this article, I received dozens of user reviews for wonder. More than one described as working in “supernatural”, while others do not understand how this was achieved.

The winner is the player returned to his practice a few weeks ago, after the break, was forced to do because of quarantine, epidemic, coronavirus. Because of the great accuracy and skill, which he showed in training it seems that the location had not breached the fortress and as a young man, 23 years old, who is already preparing for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which will be held in July 2021.

Working days is considered one of the best gymnasts in history, and is one of the most laureadas. Among the more than 20 items there are four Olympic gold medals. It is also the only female gymnast who has won more than three titles, lográndolo moreover, consistently.

Source: www.actualidad.rt.com