That Adele will release their new album this year? This was what said his Manager!

Pandemic COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc in the music industry, and this time touched Adele. The fourth album of early British will not be his launch in September of this year as expected and thousands of fans will be watching, waiting to hear what the new diva, as presented by its chief Jonathan Dickins in a recent interview.

Although it was rumorando that the restriction of a pandemic caused delays in following the experience of Adele, Adele, the representative said that would be in 2021, when she returns with new music. In an interview with “Newsweek,” Dickins said: “Will not be released in September, will be ready when it’s ready. We are all in the same boat, you do things, and suddenly the world stops. I still can’t put the date. We have music, but we still work.”

Millions of fans Adele the first expressed concerns in April this year, when was published in Instagram account. Recall that his last album, which was released in 2015, “25”, has sold over 22 million copies worldwide and received two Grammy awards. There was far scenarios oriented to be a mother, divorced, and has shown incredible physical transformation.

Recently, weeks names Adele and Harry styles has become a trend in social networking after he escaped rumors about a possible collaboration between the two. Again, the reaction of the instagram users of the Twitter platform, a hundred messages, flapping their hands of this potential project. But theories don’t arise out of nothing, the British singer sells his album “Fine Line”, so that may be proof of this hollow.

In addition, translator with “Send My Love” and author of “Watermelon Sugar” maintain good friendly relations for many years. In fact, Harry was the one who helped her overcome her divorce with Simon Konecki. Now this rumor that each day has more power and the students expressed their joy over this musical project, which is estimated to scaling the leading position of the musical posters.