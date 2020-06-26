The black color of the image ” today in the social network against racism

Photos in black in Instagram under the name “Blackout Tuesday”(Serial), social networks, representatives of fashion around the world like Anthony Gasiewski, creative Director of the brand Yves Saint Laurent; singers like Ricky Martin, Alejandro Sanz; actress Sofia Carson and Emma Watsonor model Bella Hadid, and Karlie Kloss showed their rejection of racism and police brutality in the United States.

The social network began to shout racism, after the death a week ago, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after his arrest by police officers white, the picture that shocked the world, and whose protests and solidarity extends far beyond the United States.

Manifestations of rejection every night on the streets of the United States moved to social networks and events today password #Theshowmustbeapused “Blackout Tuesday”, as written today, Instagram Alejandro Sanz, citing unemployment that the industry has put in protest.

Union in the world of fashion

Dua Lipa, Sharon stone, Natalie Portman or Kate del Castillo justice, to George Floyd, a position to which the added well-known fashion names in Europe, like Riccardo Tisci, creative Director of Burberry, Valentino, Versace or German sports company Adidas.

On his account on Instagram Dior claims that “rejects all forms of discrimination” ( … ) We believe that the humanity of people, and the meaning of each life.” And end up with a password that was some kind of virus #blacklivesmatter (“life of black matter).

Designer Victoria Beckham wrote: “it is impossible not to affect deeply the tragic death of George Floyd. I thought a lot on this subject, and as the mother of four children, what surprised me is how important it is not to sit idly by and watch from the sidelines, doing nothing”.

Singer Katy Perry wrote that he had spent the last few days looking, listening and thinking how it can be useful in this matter, therefore, urges his fans to donate to the organizations noted in this publication. “I will work hard to make sure this world a more fair place for every child” ends the post.

In reguetonero Daddy Yankee, shows the proud son of his father “BLACK” and ” mother “WHITE”, and their roots and colour: “I am proud that I inherited from my grandparents, including my dad that I share with my blood brothers, relatives, friends and many people that respect. Among them are many African Americans that the price of his work, and I was blessed to work with them. I RESPECT!”, adds.

The company Carolina Herrera shows in their social networks on a black background the phrase of Nelson Mandela on the other of Martin Luther king: “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Representative is that the Creator of fashion Tommy Hilfiger is proud to carry the culture and lifestyle of the American advantage in their structure, also not shown, in addition to events, and in their social networks manifests a dull way: “what is happening is not very good. Never been good”.

And added that, although society should not be, I’ve waited so long “today we can raise our voices and leaning in solidarity in the struggle against racism, white supremacy and oppression of art by African Americans and all minorities who are discriminated against”.

