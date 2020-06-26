The coronavirus change the end villain in ‘Supergirl’

Pandemic from Covid-19, not only a delay in various TV shows, but had to modify the scripts for several shows, for example, it was found that changed the end, Lex Luthor in ‘Supergirl’ for coronavirus.

This series, based on DC comics were in the recording of the final episode of the fifth season, but I had to slow down activities due to viruses that has infected more than two million people around the world.

The positive side of this is that Luthor, played by actor John Cryerwill be restructuring in its history in the finale of the fifth season, because the production rewrote this Chapter because the pandemic did, I couldn’t write, as was originally intended.

“People ‘Supergirl’ I said, because I wasn’t able to shoot our last episode. We finished some of the last in the series, and they will use some of these photos, but write a lot of new things around. It’s interesting, because, as my hero saw the disappointment. Then I’m like, ‘Oh, why didn’t I win? Wait for a while, I like it!’ City we could enjoy our chance to not be defeated from time to time, ” explained Krayer for People TV.

This is higher, this led to the fact that this week does not pass this Chapter, as in the issue of new changes that may surprise more a fan of the series; before the release of the latest episodes is that they can be ready may 3rd.

Except that he changed the end of Lex Luthor in ‘Supergirl’ for coronavirus are also subject to ‘The Flash’, because according to his hero Grant Gustin, the season will end in episode 19 instead of 22.