The documentary goes far beyond the Frozen 2 – news Guatemala

The Fanzine work of seven visual artists of Guatemala.

2017 The Fanzine improves the visibility of the artists and thematic communities LGBTIQ+ (lesbian, guys, bisexuals, transgender, intersex and strange). In the Month of Pride, the creators of visual Alexandria Castro Andre Fong, césar arias, Martin Wannam, Francisco Peralta, Ricardo Arroyo and Muko Art ?????????? his printed version, and in Expo Different. This shows that it is already possible to visit lafanzine.comfind support as the authors of how this cultural project.

Meaning

In Expo Different needs to open its doors in March, however, the pandemic has made that its opening will be delayed by two months and coincides with the celebration of Pride Month in the world. “June was the best month for the project and to see the work of our artists that as part of its offer, from his own personality, which in combination creates diversity,” says Juan Carlos Orellana, commissioned by the Department of culture The Fanzine.

Samples, says Mr. Orellana brings in Alexandria Castro Andre Fong, césar arias, Martin Wannam, Francisco Peralta, Ricardo Arroyo and Muko Art, seven artists from Guatemala, which provide specific topics of community LGBTIQ+ methods such as photography, illustration, and painting. Now available for a virtual tour of the collection you can also scroll physically, using a single session (see Data).

Third floor, Andrew Fong.

Details

Peralta takes part in Expo Different with Gaycornillustration of digital, which is connected to the inside and outside, with colors and textures. “Looking for that most importantly, I managed to find my female part, the element, more pink, but who has the power of the unicorn. Her single is flying among the clouds and frees the page that you want to find the light, – says the artist.

In Irresponsibilitya photo of Castro selected for presentation, creative wanted to take the combination of aesthetics of the body, harmony yoga and spontaneity in the model. With this part

says, seeking to remind the public that the fight is born from our bodies that this is our territory and our spears until it stops.

Cesar arias, he used the technique of mixed ink, marker, and acrylic for the job.

Arias appears from illustrations in mixed technique of plasma act to access others. “Community LGBTIQ+ is characterized by their joy, despite the difficulties. Many have had difficult experiences in puberty, because of our sexuality, but colorful accents that cover my work reminds me of the makeup war soldiers go into battle, and this multicolour” he explains.

To open the eyes of society, plunged into the fears is that Muko Art looking for his work, and, in particular, with a series of Torsos and Asses“There are still a lot of fear displayed as part of the collective LGBTIQ+, and as a result, a part not displayed the figure in front.” Therefore, it is noted that there are projects such as The Fanzineprovides cultural aspects, which otherwise could be hidden.

Data

In accordance with the measures to curb COVID-19, the exposition of physics which you can visit until July 20 at the gallery restaurant Saberico, 4 Degrees North, by appointment only. 75 percent of the funds received from the sale of works for performers and 25% – and the rest sent for funding the Fanzine.