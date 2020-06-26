The return of baseball in Mexico with eDerby 2020 LKM | other Sports

In Mexican League Baseball presented eDerby 2020cuadrangulares virtual tournament, which will be attended by all League teams, and which can be viewed with the help of social networks from next, 6th may.

“Tournament system involves the removal of the direct duels between computers in the same area (North and South), of four steps: First Round, Quarterfinals, championship, inputs and End,” reads the release LKM.

“The winner of each duel is the winner of two of three rounds of three minutes each. In case of a tie in each round, you will play in the playoffs for a minute. In each round, if a participant joins the two cuadrangulares from a distance of at least 440 feet, it will give you an additional bonus of 30 seconds.”

Beginning eDerby 2020 ” on Wednesday, may 6, and the first round ends Wednesday, may 13. The quarterfinals will be played on Friday, may 15 Monday, may 18, from the Championship will be played on Wednesday, 20 Thursday, 21 may and the Final will be escenificará on Saturday, may 23.

The champion team eDerby LPM 2020 will take home the prize huichol crafts made of resin, fiberglass and chaquira, a bathroom with a bath of polyurethane.