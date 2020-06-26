The secret of the stars: all about training and diet

These bodies that we see in the film, as in television and social networks are not the result of a random genetic, but after them there is a lot of effort, sport, diet and in some cases, photoshop. So today, we assume that each of those stars to look as good.

Jennifer Lopez

JLO is one of the most famous that after the 22 day diet: vegetarian, gluten-free, products of biological origin and only eat three times a day. But not only the diet remains the body of Jennifer Lopez, but the actress does a lot of sports, as explained in People magazine. The actress conducts training of the cardiovascular system due to the large number of dances that are practiced. Uses resistance bands, isometric exercises, like the leaves of conventional and modified squats and exercises with dumbbells.

Kate Hudson

For her alkaline diet is great. The same applies to that do not consume lactose, no gluten, no meat, no sugar. This type of diet is based on consuming almost exclusively from fruits, vegetables and legumes. As for training, runs and the realization that doing Pilates. In his own words in an interview with Glamour UK goes to work half an hour before you perform a 20 to 40 minute Pilates workout three to five days a week.

Karlie Kloss

In his Instagram, we can find numerous photos makes Boxing or coaching with the coach, the staff Gives HART. As for the food, Kloss provides a special diet but if cares a lot of its power. His account in Instagram we can see how to avoid all to eat every kind of food ultraprocesado, sugar and saturated fats.

Gigi Hadid

Famous model performs many exercises, such as kickboxing, or exercise in the gym to maintain the entire body in form. However, it seems that there are parts of the body, to which Hadid are given more attention and they are in the abdominal cavity. As for the food, the angel of Victorias Secret prefers to feed, clean, high protein and low carb.