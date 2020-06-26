US Open: on his feet, but flirting with Florida and California | other Sports

The organization US Open provides training for the tournament in August in new York, but at the same time, looking with a smile in Orlando FLand Palm Springs Ca.

New York remains the epicenter of the health crisis caused by the coronavirus in the United States, which led to uncertainty for several weeks after the US Open, the last tournament Grand Slam calendar of tennis.

On Wednesday, The New York Times published that Association of the United States Tennis (USTA) you “seriously” to move the headquarters elsewhere, trying to reduce the risk of a pandemic, and mentioned as an option in Orlando (FL), palm springs (CA), which is hosting the tournament Indian Wells.

The representative of USTA Chris Widmaier said in an email to AFP that the goal of the organization is still holding the US Open at the place and expected date –24 August to 13 September.

The final decision about the future Openly say “mid to end of June,” advanced Widmaier.

Wimbledon and Roland Garrosthe other two Grand Slam tournaments that the games in 2020, was cancelled and postponed until September, respectively.