A new campaign for the perfume a Good Girl from Carolina Herrera from another planet (and comes with a little controversial)

Good Girl perfume by Carolina Herrera was became a cult over the years: released in 2016the fragrance of the olfactory family Floral drew attention to its packaging in the form of a Shoe with a heel (infinity). In each season they were gone, throwing a new version, and now the company introduces us to its latest campaign this summer 2020 with the limited-edition version of the legendary fragrance what evidence is there that this fragrance is not on this planet.

The campaign, which may remind you of another…

The launch of the new campaign has not gone unnoticed: with Karlie Kloss, as the hero of everything-and dressed at all times wear the color pink chewing gum-the image and style of each painting may remind slightly of the campaign Pre-Fall 2020 Louis Vuitton -with Sophie Turner, Alicia Vikander, or Emma Roberts as the main characters.

After address creative these images we can find in Quentin JonesDirector, artist and photographer, who in his SUMMARY, find other campaigns lavish hand, Louis Vuitton, Victoria Beckham.

Good Girl Sexy Pink, new limited edition

From numerous publications Good Girl, in the summer of 2020, the company produces Good Girl Sexy Pink, the same provocative aroma of sweet and Good Girl Eau de parfum 2016, created by perfumer Louise Turner, but an iconic container, painted in pink with trim Shine -set the maximum results that looks Karlie Kloss-. It’s part of a collection that is already available.

Good Girl Sexy Pink Collector’s Edition Eau de Parfum.

Photo | Instagram @carolinaherrera