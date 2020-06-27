a new category of reggaeton and hip-hop| Shock.what

The 2019 edition of the Latin Grammy awards that galardonan professional production of Latin music, was a lot of controversy because of the campaign “no no reggaeton awards” that was caused by the largest and most popular representatives of the genre like Daddy Yankee, Farruko, Don Omar, J Balvin, Nicky Jam Karol G, to mention some.

Why complained all reggaetoneros nominations for the Latin GRAMMY?

In fact, in the acceptance speech ” in the category “Best album of music in urban area” and for the album X100preBad Bunny asked his colleagues to step out of the comfort zone and offer new things reggaeton.

2020 was the year of changes, coronavirus did that all the plans were adopted, rotate 180 degrees and awards Latin Academy this year, there will also be some changes to the root.

Inside reported, partners and participating in the voting for the award that the release of this year to develop new categories to welcome species, which in the past were not taken into account.

“According to our mission, to nourish and raise Latin music and its authors, and after several meetings and comments from members, we are pleased that our Board Trustees were not approved some changes to our Awards Process, including the creation of new categories”

This year will be three new awards: Best performance by Reggaeton), “Best Song Pop/Rock” and “Best Song” Rap/Hip-Hopthe latter includes works that trap.

