Abigail Ratchford, the “Queen of curves”

In the American model known as the “Queen of curves” and lights the network with their provocative photoshoots

22 years Abigail Ratchford decided to leave football stadiums to be a model, because of his charming figure, which managed to be a favorite social network.

Also known model of the United States, originally from rural Pennsylvania, was nicknamed “Queen of curves” and that its proportions, physical, which quickly became selected to appear on the pages of magazines for men.

He was crowned as the Queen Instagram in 2013, and because of this became popular enough to be hiring for well-known brands that spend millions of dollars on advertising with the model.

It is famous thanks to its sharp picture pleases the eye, 9 million followers on Insatgram.

Measures 1.80 m growth and at the age of 27 he looks seductive dress, transparent small bikini, who praised his stately figure.