Ah, Emma Roberts is expecting her first child!

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund (Julie Hedlund), they are expecting their first child together according to reports in the American media. We will tell you the details. 26 Jun 2020

Yes! Emma Roberts joins Katy Perry and Sophie Turner in the list moms-to-be In Hollywood. According to reports UsWeeklythe actress, 29 years old, Garrett Hedlund wear together a little over a year, in March 2019, when they are first seen together in Los Angeles. “Garrett and Emma were friends, but this is a new, free and only takes a few weeks,” said a source in the United States. “Love each other”, he added.

Recall that hero Wild Child ended his relationship with Evan Peters in front of his walk with Garrett. The pair started out in 2012, after the announcement in set in Adult Worldbut a year later, Emma saw wrapped in a public scandal, remember? He was arrested after the fight, he left Peters with a broken nose, but the actor did not want to prosecute, so Roberts was fired. According to media reports, both worked to improve their relations, and even in 2015 they are engaged. And, as I’m sure you know this link was completed in 2019 just before that they seen walking with Garrett in Silver Lake.

Still don’t know the details of her pregnancy, but we hope that soon the UNITED States confirm the message and reveals the sex of the baby.

*PHOTO: Getty Images