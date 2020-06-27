Blac Chyna accused of threats with knife in a Barber shop

Blac Chyna was identified as a suspect in the assault with a deadly weapon , when it seemed to threaten her stylist with a knife this Saturday at 11 am and announced that TMZ.

Model and stylist was in his house when the incident occurred. Sources report that the famous owed him money.

You are now subscribed to notification Messages! Now you can configure notifications hooded

The victim filed a statement to the police, where it States that China pointed to the knife when she asked for payment.

According to informants, is also a businessman, had no weapons, and say that the stylist had gone, very annoying, and until he pulled drinks cans against the car famous.

It is also known that the king, the son of 6 years, China, who, together with singer Tyga, was present during the accident, so this was presented another report for the police Department of Children in Los Angeles attended.

This is not the first time the model and her maquillista conflict. In January both of them had a fight in the house of China, so called the Police.