Carine roitfeld is preparing a parade helpful as never seen so far

Difficult situation in the world caused Fashion industry will have to suspend its activities, including the parade. The abolition of the official fashion weeks, on the table, alternatives begin to appear. That launched Carine Roitfeld. This is the second edition ” CR “Runway”. Fashion, designed to dazzle the world.

The first was held in June of 2019 in the city of Florence, and it was a deployment in which you could contemplate to 90 output clothes saved files from designers such as Christian Lacroix or Thierry Mugler lucidas size model Gigi Hadid whether Lara stone.

A few hours ago stylist and consultant for Vogue Paris announced via his Instagram account that May 1 was chosen as the date for the celebration for the second time this event. But given the requirements imposed by the state isolation and social distancing. Therefore, “virtual” comes from your youtube channel, and the purpose of the charity.

This is the first time the event is held, as well as in the world of fashion, created in collaboration with amfARthe Foundation for AIDS research, and that this time will give the collected funds combat Covid-19. The Union forces, which will be presented to Derek Blasberg and where you can see the names in the industry like Kim Kardashian Karlie KlossAmber Valletta, Marc Jacobs Diane Von Furstenberg.

“When we launched the first edition was to use the power of fashion as a force able to achieve positive changes in the world community,” says Vladimir Restoin Roitfeldson after the consultant and the organizer of the event. “The combination of fashion, music, creativity and fun, we hope to give hope to people that now we need more.” Within half an hour, the duration of the show, all the models represented by the images taken from their own wardrobes and selected via the remote, Karin. In addition, the show will end with a musical performance mystery.