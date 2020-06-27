Cody Simpson has received numerous gifts from Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson continue to show that their romance will develop, and we can say that they are in the best possible way. Recently, the couple spent birthday 23 singer, and she has devoted several publications super cute.

Through your account Instagram Miley primero congratulated Cody message“Congratulations my darling…” which accompanies the video, as with the cleansing of the face. Awwww!

However, Miley I couldn’t be with him to celebrate this special day, as the singer was supposed to go to Milan for a fashion show famous brand Armani. Miley to be photographed next to the gift in advance, because I didn’t want to he was without the power to wish him happy birthday.

Your gift was very special because it was the suitcase of a user phrase, the “Prince ” Neptune”, the title that will be the next book Cody.