Daniela Pestova and Helena Christensen again become angels

After the cancellation of the parade Victoria’s Secret in 2019 and various Reports, adverse business crisis came in the womb of this company underwear. However, in these moments of uncertainty, that things are changing, especially in the choice their model for your advertising campaigns and catalogues bid to deny, for a change. One of his last aces in the sleeve to recover in two of his first five angels,, those events which have collected Gisele Bundchen, adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio or Heidi Klum. About two decades later, Daniela Pestova and Helena Christensen again look creations lenceras (this spring 2020) printing, which was an integral part of the world fame.



In 1997Victoria’s Secret, had an unforgettable image five models in campaign Angels. Thus, tyra banks, Stephanie Seymour, Karen Mulder, Daniela Pestova, and Helena Christensen became the first angels signature. He put an end to so much that he introduced officially to identify these ambassadors of the company temporarily, to celebrate those who participated in the campaign and parades dot the signature.



Thus, the return of these first two angels in the story, because it is not only about return, an unprecedented, but the lesson that proves that fashion knows no age. Their 49 years oldCrown Daniela Pestova breathe life into their names, and this status, as Ambassador signature he took between 1997 and 2001.



For its part, Helena Christensen was Angel official only in 1997although I have desfilado year ago for the company. Unlike Daniela Pestova, in Denmark, in 51still very active in the fashion world. Recently we were able to see the parade for Balmain in the parade, which meant a return to the podium of Spain Esther Canadas.