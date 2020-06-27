Dwayne Johnson spoke about the delay in filming

Shooting main Black Adam he stopped a little, as a result of the coronavirus a pandemic in the course. In accordance with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the video Instagram Live on Sunday evening shooting begins in August or September after it had been planned, in early summer. Johnson’sand assured, to duplicate it, as dedicated to the project, making sure to reassure fans that the film will happen.

“We plan to expand, probably at the end of the year, probably in late August or September“he said Johnsonexplaining the project, I wonder what you were trying to run it for many years. “This is a project that I have near and dear to my heart, so I can’t wait to start“.

In Q&A this last month Johnson he reminded the fans that this film was something that we were bound, for much of the decade. Says successful the star, the film began to move in a new line Warner Brothers in 2008, when Iron Man in Marvel Studios hit the cinemas.

“Black Adam was with me for over ten years“he said Johnson million followers, he has Instagram. “And it gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks for this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they were very caring over many years. It happened more than 10 years. In 2008, we began to talk about it, because it was necessary to have patience by all of us as partners, not man and actor very different from what it was 10 years ago “.

Black Adam currently, the date of issue 22 Dec 2021.. It is not clear whether the delay in production will affect the release date.