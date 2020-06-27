Dylan and Cole Sprouse in a new project?

After questioning the opportunity again to act on the side of your brother Dylan Sprouse he said that is not closed on this option, but in spite of this doubt what is happening. According to the young actor, movies with stories about the twins not the most pleasant, so it’s probably not a single writer approached him to something, but in the case where the display it would be a good alternative.

It is likely that I wrote something that both must work together in this, and not what we are interested in.

Despite the fact that for a long time Dylan and Cole do not work on the same project, Dylan claims that their relationship is wonderful and there is always mutual support.

How I love him. We speak every day and we played video games together. So we can say that we are confident.

What do you think? You want to see again the twins work together?