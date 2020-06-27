Fernandez promises by train from the capital to Santiago and other road works

Santo Domingo.- President Leonel Fernandez presented on Saturday the transportation plan that will be executed if returned to power, and that includes the construction of a cargo and passenger train that would connect in the capital, Santiago, Puerto Plata, Montecristi and Punta Cana.

The aim of this project is to empower the connection between the ports with the railway station in combination with the transport system, the current, not sustituyéndolo without moving it, Fernandez said via a statement on social networks.

“The train of the freight and passenger combined, the Juan Pablo Duarte, it will work as a freight train, starting from 12 midnight to 6 a.m., and passengers from 6 am to 12 at night,” said he exgobernante.

He added that the first phase will be connected to Santo Domingo, Santiago, and then, Montecristi, Puerto Plata and Punta Cana, becoming “the real axis of the engine of our economy and tourism.”

In addition, he said that if he returns to the national Palace will be to build a tunnel in both directions, four lanes, below, Avenue Winston Churchill, allowing you to connect traffic from the Avenue Sarasota airport, John F. Kennedy and South in both directions, North and South, “without a break in Santiago, given that we change the controlled intersections on the steps on the slope and gas to go South.”

The presidential candidate of the People Power (FP) and promised to build in Santo Domingo, steps on a slope with two lanes in both directions on Avenue Charles de Gaulle, the crossroads, the streets of Mendoza and Professor Simon Orozco.

In addition, he said that the bridge Juan Bosch and Juan Pablo Duarte, will be added one lane in the morning to the West, and the other for the evening, to the East.

“At the National Centre plug high Avenue, February 27, through the viaduct with a broker, avenue John f. Kennedy, and in Santo Domingo Norte, we are expanding the bridge Francisco J. Peynado six teams that will reorient in the directions during peak hours of traffic”, – he said.

To resolve the “North-South” street of the Republic of Colombia and the streets of Abraham Lincoln will be built steps on the slope in the James Majluta, Prospekt Karla Perez Ricart (known as Sol Poniente), avenida de los Proceres avenue and John f. Kennedy, he said.

“The street, February 27, we construct a system of steps on the slope below prospect Polo Flag Square, and avenida Isabel Aguiar, better known as “Painting”, turning it into a viaduct, high quality and perfect for transit directions West-East and from our capital,” he said.

Fernandez also promised that Gran Santo Domingo, all the lights will be included in the system synchronized with the power supply and backup, and also contributes to increased mobility.

9 km to the South, Fernandez said that he would build the first of five stations replacement cities that are mega-station for passengers built by the private sector is fully underground mines, considering the patterns in more developed countries.

In this heat exchanger, passengers will have access to the Metro Santo Domingo, long-distance trains, in OMSA, taxis, motoconchos, and car-social and, at the end of all the vehicles held in the city, conveniently and safely.

“The system of intermediaries, or of clubs, 9 km to the South will be replaced by one of the viaducts that, firstly, removes all types of overflow and, secondly, will allow to open new spaces for the city of Santo Domingo.

Fernandez also promised to continue the expansion of Metro Santo Domingo, making lines 2B before reaching San Luis; his line is, 2A, format of telecommunications services, Peter Brand, and the line 3A in combination with the metro and easy broker Feb 27, Avenue Polo.

As for Santiago, he assured that he would build a mini-system steps on the slopes, on the streets, Juan Pablo Duarte and 27 February.

“In addition, we are three network light metro, which will be combined into integral form by using public transport, organized in this important city. In turn, all of the transport system will link the three stations a passenger train of Juan Pablo Duarte and thus the attraction of the city is 30 Knights in every corner of the country, he said.EFE