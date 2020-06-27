For coronavirus, Millie Bobby brown urged to take care abuelitos

In the photo you can see Eleven your character in the successful series of Netflix, the poster, which detail the reasons why he decided to stay in the house with his family. Recall that COVID-19 is potentially dangerous for the elderly.

Brown he has also published a video in which close to her grandmother, to sing and to be more United than ever.

“I’m staying in the house for these people because they are my everything… My beautiful nanny she protected me my whole life. Now it’s time to protect them. Be positive,” wrote Millie Bobby brown from his account Instagram.

Publications, which are home to more than 380 thousand “Likes”, was very well received for all of its fans in social networks.

“Your words made me to tears, It is a great blessing to have grandparents in my life”, “Thank you for so beautiful reflections”, told his supporters.