Gigi Hadid and other well-known rent their clothes in “Vogue UK”, for a good cause

In British magazine ‘Vogue’ has launched an initiative of solidarity is unprecedented. Editor, Edward Enninfuldecided to auction several items of clothing and equipment company Suite to raise funds for those organizations, which were at the front line the fight against coronavirus.

Actions that jointly participated in the international models as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk or candice Swanepoelwhat is in their closets, single unique in order to improve the collection Together for the NHS Charity, the Association of National Health Service in the UK and for the national Associaciation for the Improvement of Colored People, the essence of which claimed the rights of blacks.













The pictures were broadcast on “Vogue” you can see Gigi, which will appear with your partner Zayn Malik back, which bag ‘S’ Dior, Joan Smalls shoulder bag black leather Givenchy Lily Aldridge for sure in a black dress with feathers at Prada or candice Swanpoel classic 2.55 Chanel. All participants received the permission to take pictures of individual articles, and thus, a few photos very personal they were included in the July magazine.







Pictures of him in the house so happily, and their choice is so personal, I hope that all will encourage the provision and mobilization of resources to these worthy causes







Edward Enninful

Chief editor of ‘Vogue UK’







“I was very happy to see my own industry restored during a pandemic, ( … ), I am pleased to reveal stars and galaxies the gate that the car recorded in the style dramatically, and I wrote about adding valuable issue July magazine. Pictures of him in the house so happily, and their choice is so personal, I hope that all will encourage the provision and mobilization of resources to these worthy causes,” said Enninful.













Auction started today on the web page created especially for this occasion. A good opportunity to get the bag or the clothes of these favorite models. In addition, stakeholders also can give different amounts, both economic organization from the portal.





The model chose a few garments for special subastarlas and raise money for organizations fighting Covid-19









