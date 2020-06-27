Hayley Bieber breaks his silence and speaks about it, of course, pregnancy

Thousands of comments, among his followers were not long in coming, and the vast majority claimed that Mrs. Bieber she was pregnant. However, after all these speculations that had appeared, he was Haley who undertook to refute the message through your account in Instagram.

Hayley Bieber denied that you’re pregnant

(Instagram/haileybieber)



“The Internet is a wonder I’m not pregnant, I really love food,” were the words that the young man at the age of 23, he wrote in the social networks to put the last point in the subject.

This is not the first time a partner is included in social networks with a suspected pregnancy, occurred on November 22, the day of birth, issue 23 blonde and greetings which you sent your husband realized that soon to be parents.

“Happy birthday, dear! Oh, you will always be my aim to be better every day! How you live your life so attractive that I excitas in all aspects. Next season, the children,” wrote the canadian singer in his profile in Instagram.