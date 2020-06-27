Here Jennifer Lopez will be a reality show!

Where stream the reality show JLo?

You can see every editions of the reality show Quibithe new platform streaming USA, which has a base in Los Angeles, California, and was created by Jeffrey Katzenberg.

When will the ‘Thanks a Million’?

Quibi will be available from April 2020 in many productions, which will take part Catalina Chrissy Teigen, Steven Spielberg, Zac Efron well, Jennifer Lopez!

Although this has not been confirmed Premiere date reality show JLoit is likely that in the first half of 2020shortly after Quibi.

What the stars will be in the ” Thanks a Million?

Except that Kristen bell returns as the voice of ‘Gossip Girl’ in 2020on TV, this celebrity will also be part of the reality show, led by JLo.

Other the stars that can be seen in this production are Karlie Kloss, Alex Rodriguez, Aaron Rodgers, Tracy Chapman well, the most famous of which are for advertising!

How will the episodes of ‘Thanks a Million’?

In each Chapter reality show Jennifer Lopez it still a celebrity that runs a special line of solidarity, to give 100 thousand dollars (nearly two million pesos) any person who has had a positive impact on your life.