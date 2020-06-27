I Blac Chyna and he wanted his ex Rob Kardashian happy birthday! – E! Online Latino

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna trying to find out everything about the struggle for care Dream

Black China and Rob Kardashian seems to be very good terms these days.

Last weekend, the reality star spent her birthday at 32 with his family, including a 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian. Actually, was the daughter of Rob and chyna party was held in honor of a special father’s day.

“At the end of the Dream I wanted to ask him a special celebration, his dad before leaving to see her mom,” wrote Khloe Kardashian in her Instagram Story on Saturday. “Happy birthday dad on Sunday (St. Patrick’s day!), but he collected all his bonuses to celebrate!

Birthday and entertainment the feast of Saint Patrick, founded a charming Dream t-shirt Mini Mouse green and grey pants with prints clover.