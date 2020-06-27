I’m out of the house! Ready remake of “The Princess Bride’

During the quarantine, it is better to be prepared and Hollywood, you know very well. Privileged are those who have completed record time and on the correct form of its presentation, but there are others that were supposed to be smart and get to the end of the series of their unconventional forms, maybe to know the release date. But imagination is the last that dies, and it’s fun the remake of “The Princess Bride’ it’s part of the rules.

Released in 1987 and directed by Rob Reiner, tells the story of a young man, he became a pirate (Cary Elwes) who rescues his beloved to leave the evil (Robin Wright). This, based on this book in 1973, written by William Goldman.

Everyone’s favorite movie recreated by its most famous fans straight from their homes. We’re proud to bring you the Home Movie: #ThePrincessBrideso @WCKitchen, coming to Monday #Quibi. — Quibi (@Quibi) June 26, 2020

He was successful in his time and managed to age very well, despite the years, so fans and the various players do not even remember with love and it seems that in the history of the ideal to expect in a full pandemic. The remake of “The Princess Bride” it will not be free, in fact, will be available in Quibi, platform streaming videos are mostly short, but, interestingly, all the stars that have decided to participate. The final product will be available from the 29th of June, and the idea is to raise money for World Central Kitchen.

Only mercionar already know, in this remake, which is the house of actors with phones will: J. K. Simmons, Hugh Jackman, Chris pine, Annabelle Wallis Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Lucas Hedges, Jenna Ortega, David Oyelowo Andy Serkis, Elijah Wood, Cap You Have??????????, Dave Bautista, Dennis Haysbert, Taika Waititi, David Spade, Jon Hamm, Steven Entrepreneurs, Mackenzie Davis, Nicholas Braun, Robert Wuhl, don Johnson, Ari Graynor, Thomas Lennon, Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford, zoey Deutch, Zazie Beetz, Patton Oswalt, Rainn Wilson, Jason Segel and Keegan-Michael Key.