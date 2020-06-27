Is leaking pictures, journalist of the Italian Diletta Nude and sex

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
17


In accordance with information issued by the magazine Sports World it was a show of the photos stored in the phone and not shared with anyone.

However, spy-mail, which has not yet been identified, managed to arrebatárselas publish them to various social networks.


Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Leotta works as a journalist matches the first or second League in the country, although in recent years he was the task is to make a connection from the Board in events, the most important of Serie A.

In addition, you have a program, radio, was one of the organizers of the contest “Miss Italy” and introduced this year’s Music Festival in San Remo.

Here 2 leaked photos:

window.onload = function() {

// Begin comScore Tag

var _comscore = _comscore || []; _comscore.push({ c1: "2", c2: "22153742", cs_ucfr: "1" }); (function() { var s = document.createElement("script"), el = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0]; s.async = true; s.src = (document.location.protocol == "https:" ? "https://sb" : "http://b") + ".scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js"; el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el); })();

// Start Alexa Certify Javascript --> _atrk_opts = { atrk_acct:"l9/Dm1akKd60cv", domain:"pulzo.com",dynamic: true}; (function() { var as = document.createElement('script'); as.type = 'text/javascript'; as.async = true; as.src = "https://certify-js.alexametrics.com/atrk.js"; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(as, s); })();

//FB

!function (f, b, e, v, n, t, s) { if (f.fbq) return; n = f.fbq = function () { n.callMethod ? n.callMethod.apply(n, arguments) : n.queue.push(arguments) }; if (!f._fbq) f._fbq = n; n.push = n; n.loaded = !0; n.version = '2.0'; n.queue = []; t = b.createElement(e); t.async = !0; t.src = v; s = b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t, s) }(window,document, 'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');

fbq('init', '764195073695685'); fbq('track', 'PageView');

// Log content views fbq('track', 'ViewContent', { content_ids: 'PP893817', content_name: ' Filtran fotos de periodista deportiva italiana Diletta desnuda y teniendo sexo', content_category: 'Deportes', content_type: 'product', scroll_position: 0, platform: 'web', });

}//End window onload



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here