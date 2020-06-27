Is leaking pictures, journalist of the Italian Diletta Nude and sex

In accordance with information issued by the magazine Sports World it was a show of the photos stored in the phone and not shared with anyone.
However, spy-mail, which has not yet been identified, managed to arrebatárselas publish them to various social networks.
Leotta works as a journalist matches the first or second League in the country, although in recent years he was the task is to make a connection from the Board in events, the most important of Serie A.
In addition, you have a program, radio, was one of the organizers of the contest “Miss Italy” and introduced this year’s Music Festival in San Remo.
Here 2 leaked photos:
