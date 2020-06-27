Justin Bieber says goodbye to his moustache, and so reacts Hailey Baldwin

Since the release of his controversial song ‘Delicious‘, Justin Bieber constantly in the center of the dispute or alleged subliminal messages or confessions about his past, what he did, is a documentary film ‘Seasons‘.

The last time a canadian won a few critics in his appearance carefree, which was the result of his suffering, Lyme disease. However, Justin returned to get comments (this time positive) thank you new look.

A few weeks ago Justin Bieber appeared in social networks and started to build my mustachethe reason was much debate among his followers who had different ideas about how their new look and many agree with the fact that extrañaban on Justin super shave as before.

It took a few weeks to Justin he decided to make the decision to leave a loved one mustache said photo with new look to your account Instagram. However, this may not be conclusive, since the singer added, description:

Not shaved. MUSTASHIO went on vacation, but will return in due time.

In photo in Justin Bieber filled comments where all the fans were expressing their joy to see his mustache he’s gone for good, and one of those people who celebrated new appearance of the singer was Hailey Baldwinwho said, “Yeeeee”. Lol!

Mom Justin Bieber also he was glad that his son in the end, he was shave his mustache and thanked God. What do you think about new look in Justin? Leave your comment.