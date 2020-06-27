Lizbeth Rodriguez celebrates his millions of fans photos

Lizbeth Rodriguez, a well-known host of “Babadun, Exposing infidels” again cause a stir among his followers in the publication of bold photographs celebrating over seven million subscribers on your Youtube channel.

The Palace photos, which has more than 800 thousand likes, was shared through your account in Instagram and surprise left the mouths of his fans, who never cease to praise refueling praise for their beauty and sensuality.

We are seven billion on Youtube. Thank you for your support, today and always. Those, please, as they have no idea. Says, what was your favorite movie.

The last video that the beautiful presenter shared on your Youtube channel shows how she and her partner, actor Tavo Betancourt, flocking from one clairvoyant to predict the future of their relationship of love.