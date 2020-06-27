Mother and daughter, which seem to be sisters… even twins!

Lily-rose Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Singer, model and Chanel Muse, Vanessa Paradis was a partner for many years, johnny Depp, with whom he had two children: Lily-rose and Jack. The first followed in the footsteps of his mother, is also the Ambassador fashion houses of Paris and come to the parade together. In addition, both incarnation elegant French what inspires the brand, and even makeup exactly the same as well, Lily-rose is very heavily dependent on trends in the 90-ies, the decade in which won Paradis, like a mannequin.