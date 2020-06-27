Oh, Rosalia married, and there is no evidence that this is confirmed!

Rosalia was appointed as artist revelation of the year 2019, and has also been named by ELLE magazine as the most beautiful. But a few days ago received another title, which he fell to the owners the first screen. It turns out that Vanity Fair has been held considering that called “The List Of Bachelors” and Catalan, unexpectedly, took as more privileged. But the most decisive that she was ahead by a few Spanish stars who started counting.

It is worth noting that the translator, at the age of 26 years, he won first place, staying above famous singers, politicians, actors and famous who do not have a love relationship. So, Rosalia has several as still, despite the undoubted success that had its Foundation in the professional career . But the good news continues: not only diva left from the post number 1, but also topped the global list, which includes men and women.

With this author, “From the height” and “Device” took the official name as “lonely the most popular of Spain”. But who are competing with the singer? Side by side Rosalia, was also the mayor of Madrid, josé Luis martínez Almeida (which ranked second in the global list), awning griñón Tamara Falco the one who adueñó third place (second place in the list of women).

Rosalia, that there are grounds for holding

This week, the artist also appreciated its collaboration with Ark, the artist, transgender Venezuela, which, with headquarters in Spain. The song is called “KLK” is already among the favourites of society. And that Spotify was the first digital platform that raised the issue, giving a step-for this release, which fans have been waiting for eagerly for a long time. In addition, Rosalia took to social networks to Express their joy for this pair that promises to get to the first positions.

In that sense, the winner of the award “Grammy” wrote in Instagram: “KLK, the Ark and Rosalia 😈🍑 OUUUUUUUT ALREADY.” OK, next question: does exceed the success “???”? What is not been a month from the premiere collaboration with Travis Scott, because it was a paragraph that talked about the family gánster, and even remains the most attractive posters music.