One “remake” from the Princess bride will come very quickly… And promises less than you think

The new version of the Princess bride is a big deal, although it will be noted pandemic coronavirus.

In the world of the audiovisual industry, there are things that should not touch… ever. Or under the threat of torture or to be launched by catapult. The Princess bride is one of those movies that are recorded on the fire in the hearts of millions of people around the world. The movie tells search and rescue Princess Buttercup from the unforgettable Westley. Characters as Inigo Montoya turned into icons on video the statements of famous people that were “before” and “after”.

Despite this, the version of “pandemic” from The Princess bride you are going to come to us with airport transportation Quibi. The new version, which will be executed in several chapters, which are issued every day for two weeks, starting with 29 Jun.

According to Variety, we are talking about the version of the Princess bride, which will include many licenses, copyrights and who will be starring a famous Hollywood couple known to attach.



Between the distribution of the new version of “home” princess bride, we find Sophie Turner (Game of thrones) and Joe Jonasthat will be Westley and Princess Buttercup, respectively. If you read that will correctly distribute the roles between them. Also there are a couple of how Common and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Chris pine, and Annabelle Wallis. It is expected that there will also Hugh Jackman. The Director of the original film, Rob Reinerwill “grandpa”, and Fred Savage repeats his role as “grandson”.

How do you think that there is a home version of the Princess bride in the midst of a pandemic? What will you give him a chance?