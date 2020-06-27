Paige VanZant analyzes the variables, not to fight more in the UFC

The fight at the end of this, in accordance with UFC in Paige VanZant will take place at UFC 251, July 11, against Amanda Ribas. Then, the specialist also made it clear that he intends to try yourself as a free agent. A few days ago, it was clear that I don’t agree with the wages Ultimate Fighting Championship he betrayed all players. Now, given the above, clearly has put new strong step to get out of there.

“I have a heart, because no one is going to change his mind, I struggled out of my contract. Don’t know where my future is, I really don’t know. I think it’s something exciting in my life. I was with UFC for six years, and during this time still, that’s crazy, in the same contract, before you fight with rose (Namajunas) to 22 years and now I have 26″ was that said the famous wrestler, focusing on his contract and what is left from the front.

With more than 2.5 million fans in Instagram, Paige VanZant he made his career very profitable from the battle, as an expert, still that contributes to the development of different brands. As such, he does not feel and hold to accept the license agreement UFCbut he feels that he’s not going to present themselves as fighters and sports stars. Therefore, makes efforts to try to try on other enterprises of mixed martial arts, given its quality.

Paige VanZant – this is a very interesting case. On the one hand, this was done exceptionally well, to use all opportunities that you have presented, thanks to the message he had received, being UFC. And all this with Dancing With The Stars to become a star Instagram, and as the financial situation and durable to stay looking for an agreement on the fight, more profitable what can I get to pursue their personal desires.

At the same time, cause that is still on the level of wages that was four years ago. This is due to the fact that she had difficulties with injuries that have slowed their progress, have resulted in only two fights in the last 3 and a half years. Also, he has won two of his five disputes since the beginning of its current agreement so that, although still young, trying to be respected, as it should be, and will not be less.