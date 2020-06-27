“Really miss”, the wife of Kobe Bryant shared a photo of star basketball

This morning Secretary of Public Safety (SSC), Mexico city (Mexico), Omar Garcia Harfuchsurvived an assassination attempt when he was driving at the height of Paseo de la Reforma, in Prado North, within the Miguel Hidalgo, – said the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum. After the accident, the attention was focused on the Secretary, who, as it turned out, son famous actress and expolítico Mexico.

“Reports that at approximately 06:38 a.m. the Minister of Public Safety the explosion occurred, he is in danger, being treated in hospital, were killed and several prisoners, the necessary research,” wrote the head of the government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Omar Garcia Harfuch the actress’s son Maria Sorte and Javier Garcia Paniaguawho acted in life as Director General of the National Lottery for Social Care and died in 1998, victim of a heart attack.

Actress Maria Sorte known for her great characters in the novels and their participation in theater. She remember his work in productions like “Loner with daughters”, “a Heart that is lying,” “God forgive you” and “Love the brave”, among others. After the introduction in 1974 in the world of show business, changed its name from Harfuch Maria Hidalgo in Maria Sorteas you know, these days.

The actress was 65 years married to Javier Garcia Paniagua, a few years before his death in 1998, had, along with her two sons, Omar and Adrian, which, in turn, by the parents, sometimes, the grandchildren of General Marcelino garcía barragán, the former head of the state of Jalisco and the Minister of Defense 1964-1970.

Maria Sorte born in Camargo, Chihuahua, the daughter of Celia Hidalgo and Jose Harfuch Stefano, of Arab origin. Leaving his hometown, he came to Mexico to study Medicine, but at the same time, I went to school, the performance of Andres Soler, where he won.

In addition, the actions, Maria Sorte also dedicated part of her career in singing. Read also: “He is Omar Garcia Harfuch, Secretary of the Security CDMX