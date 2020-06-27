So, first shown Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian, it does Not. 3

Your browser does not support iframe.

November 10, Dream Kardashian– daughter Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian three years have passed, that clan Kardashian as her mom and dad went to the Bolshoi. Since the beginning of the weekend began the birthday celebration for kids, who stood surrounded by the whole family.

The mother of a young prepared a thematic feast for his daughter in the style of “Aladdin”, and shared through your Instagram account photos of Linda holiday’s third birthday Dream.

“Happy third birthday, Dreamy,” wrote mother a little postcard, which appears hugging her daughter while they sit on the carpet “magic” like in the movie. In the photo you can see from the jewelry Disney to the floral arrangement in the shape of number three. The Duo of mother and daughter, even combined outfits in the amount of Princess Jasmine and sat down next several levels.

Rob Kardashianthat, according to the newspaper Daily Mailalso at the celebration daughter organized her ex, earlier was also surprised to small helicopter flight in Los Angeles, and took a picture of my daughter with a beautiful cupcake.

However, this was not the only festival that created his daughter, the only person of the clan Kardashian.

The Dream was again a holiday, birthday, attended by young families, and that there was a meeting at the home of his grandmother, Kris Jenner.

Among the guests who attended, you can’t miss Kim Kardashianwho came with his young squad. In secular took the opportunity to congratulate my niece, through their social profile with soft post a few photos of his brother’s daughter.

“”Happy birthday, dear, Dreamy! We all love you! Going through my phone and see how you, as a Saint makes that my heart will be so happy that everything is so close and they are each other,” wrote Kim in the cards.

The mother of four showed some finer points through their Instagram stories in which appears his niece lived with his cousins and sisters Chicago and Psalm West in the course of the holiday.

Tried tried theme parties for the cartoon “Trolls”, which, of course, is one of the most popular channels daughter, Rob Kardashian, because past Halloween disfrazó one hero, as did his father.

Small True– daughter Khloe Kardashianalso included are fun and the meeting, and was adopted by an aunt, who apparently was more excited about the celebration.

Kris Jenner shared through their stories part of the decorations for the holiday, the birthday of your granddaughter, which is a very rich cake, a poppy, small Troll.

Without a doubt, the Dream was a great holiday, birthday, who, together with the grandma’s birthday.

