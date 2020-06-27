So it Escapex, a social network of mini-private social networking, which transferred all known and leaders

More than 350 celebrities and the leaders already have their own social network in “Escapex’, a platform similar to Instagram, but the focus is on merging into a single user space, driven by a single idea. We’ll tell you how this app works, which leads collected more than 18 million dollars and become millionaires many leaders.

Let’s start from the beginning: in social networks such as Instagram they showcases the perfect for actors, singers, models and athletes and, of course, for the so-called authoritiesthey can interact with the audience and promote their work. But this audience should Mark Zuckerbergwhich algorithm that decides which publications receive greater or lesser weight, except when you walk past fields to get famous. Out that good results require investment, which does not provide good positioning because competes with advertisers alternating them among the contents of the publication. Too many competitors for users ‘ attention, which was diluted.

The solution seems to be lucky ‘Escapex’a new approach to the concept of social network based on the creation of a network of independent social. In this case, the stars of the movement, open the profile (which is actually the specific application and only for that person) and combines out there in the audience, in theory, interested in the work or in your figure. But there are a few differences, one of which is that users pay for the extension of this profile. Far suggests a barrier, go through the money of the fans means an Association in the profile only really interested in the people who follow. That leads to bots, trolls or user, which remain in mind, just because you can do it.

Escapex, the new “social network” for stars and leaders

Another of the differences is that in ‘Escapex’ without adsthat allows to avoid that the user needs to be checked (oversight) to know their taste. The app is funded by withholding 30 % of the contributions paid by the users in each profile to which they subscribe, which prices are determined by known changes (including unable to provide the full text, free, without, it will hurt his positioning, both new and experienced users). No ads or channel overall, the profile does not have to pay for an improvement in their situation: to see them specifically apply to each of them. Users need to find content.

In addition, in Escapex all contents are the property of their respective ownersbecause the application becomes only a mediator, without the possibility of real solutions. In fact, not censoring nudity and content that is allegedly inappropriateeach owner profile requests to determine what he thinks is right, or not on the site, which operates in the social network of independent.

Social network, private… are creating millionaires

So far about 350 leaders and famous (among them the actor Jeremy Renner, Amber Rose or model Alessandra Ambrosio) has joined Escapex. Add roughly 3.500 million followers on other social networksalthough the data processed by Escapex talking about 20 million users with the opening of the app (up to four times a day. In 12 % of them pay an average of $ 6 per month skip to content their favorite characters.

The company was founded in 2015 and to date has collected about $ 18 million. But those who make the real thing-the stars that were installed in Escapex. Model Abigail Ratchford nearly 9 million followers on Instagram, fans of your beautiful photos. In Escapex more than 50 000 downloads and cobra is about $ 9.99 per month for access to its contents. If you subtract 30%, which are the developers of the platform, Abigail Ratchford may be received 350 000 rubles per month. On the website “Fast Company’ at a discount in the amount of 35 000 USD per month, in line with the rest of the stars there in the platform. Also not a bad thing.