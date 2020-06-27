Stephen Curry in Connection with YouTube to launch Ultimate Championship

YouTube announced today new projects and others who return to the platform at the ninth annual newfronts (presentation of new projects) to YouTubewhich was first held in digital form and custom, challenge Brandcast Delivered.

Among the tips: a special virtual competition is presented Stephen Curryand what about people like Ronda Rousey, DeAndre Jordan, Ryan Garcia, among others; new docuserie four parts, which continue to Demi Lovato while continuing his personal journey and music; and updates the popular series YouTube Originals “Instant Expert with James Charles”, “The Creator Games Presented below MrBeast”, “A Heist With Markiplier” and “Retro-Tech“.

Below you will find a new YouTube Originalsand periodicals, which announced today (viewing presentations Robert Kyncl here):

UHC Ultimate Home Championship (premiered on 26 June on the YouTube channel Stephen Curry)

Presented By Steven Curry “Ultimate Home Championship“this is a new, special virtual competition, which will be attended by renowned authors, athletes and public figures, as Von Miller, Lindsey Vonn, Ronda Rousey, DeAndre Jordan, Ryan Garcia, Christopher of London, Kathy Nolan, Ninja and Ego Nwodim.

The competition, which evolves around four rounds of events, the octane number of the house, from the basket, a Laundry basket, jumping in height, made in the housecollect funds for a joint Response COVID-19 in The world Health organization applause, contacting directly on the view page “Ultimate Home Championship”. Looks like the trailer here. The offer is available in Stephen Currywith Unanimous Media and Portal A.

The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast

After one of the live events most popular YouTube Originals to date, the platform gave the green light to the second delivery “The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast“.

This virtual stream, the first of its kind, was attended by 32 main founders YouTubein this iJustine, Marquez Brownlee, Juanpa Zurita and Jack black. Presented MrBeast (37 million subscribers), in the tournament the initial rock, paper or scissors raised over $1 million dollars to charity related COVID-19.