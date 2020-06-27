That Zac Efron is the new Leonardo DiCaprio? Everything about your project sustainable

Leonardo DiCaprio not only known for its broad path, not far from Hollywood, but also to navigate in battle, protecting the environment and combating climate change. In recent years, were the people who captured the show in this case and, apparently, Zac Efron so I was looking for to make his way in the same direction, which plays an important role in the new project sustainable lifestyles.

In exastro Disney signed with Netflix to make a movie called “Down to Earth” which will be released next July 10 in the United States. In the show, Zac Efron will travel the world to learn firsthand about the best ways to live in a friendly environment and under which damage to ecosystems is minimized. Or caught the name of Leo?

In Zac Efron will accompany you in many cases, one of the dietitians, are known in this country, Darin Olien, a prominent advocate of consumption is called superalimentos. The group consisting of natural foods with very high nutritional value, which makes them extremely bold at the time of their inclusion in the diet consumption. Netflix just imagine the first trailer for “Down to Earth”, where the actor gives a clear idea of what the audience will see.

“It’s time to find new prospects for solving the problem is very old. as the passing of the actor in the film. Food, water and energy-is the center of modern life. That is why we are going to visit the environmental activists who are developing innovative technologies that show that change starts from within”, comes to say, Zac Efron and some point in front of the camera, calling for change in the ways of consumption.

Since Zac Efron took part in the lists of the series “High School Musical” became one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood. Now, with older age and experience in the industry, has caused a stir among her fanatics. It should be noted that recently, kept a low profile profiles officers. Even his latest pictures associated in the fresh air, the outdoors and extreme sports like mountaineering.