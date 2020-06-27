The best and worst outfits of the week

This is the last week of June has left us looks very casual they are perfect for copy and wear this summer. One of the most famous, which was more successful with her styling was Ana de Armas, who once again proved that clothes key you can get several ‘outfits’ ideals.

And other people, known as Marta Sánchez, Zoe Kravitz failed to choose his shoes to complete the combination. These were the images more interesting goodness and evilweeks:





Five best

Anna Armsjust gorgeous, white t-shirt Puff sleeve, pants, dress and sandals. Elegant appearance and casual.









Anna Arms with a casual look to run errands in Los Angeles

(Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com / GTRES)









Olivia Palermoperfect to dress a tonal pink and purple, sleeveless and combined with beautiful running shoes white buckle with stones.

Olivia Palermo dealing with dress with fashion color Brooklyn

(Jose Perez / SplashNews.com / GTRES)









Sarah Jessica Parkera simple but good image consisting of a white dress and sandals, worn with jackets of the Board.

Sarah Jessica Parker leaves her house in new York

(Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com / GTRES)









Naomi Watts rent fashion skirt ‘midi’ Cowgirl glow with a Basic white t-shirt, ‘sweater, high top sneakers,” white scarves knotted round the neck.

Naomi watts shopping in new York

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)



















Alexander Of Hannover joined the trend of fruit in this dress ‘wrap’, which leads, conveniently??????????.

Alexander of Hannover and her boyfriend Ben Sylvester Strautmann in Saint-Tropez

(NOT CREDIT / GTRES)













Five worst

Matthew Perry it was obvious one of the images more disheveled youths weeks, pants dragging on the floor and converse sneakers without laces.

Matthew Perry leaves his home in Malibu

(DIGGZY / SplashNews.com / GTRES)









Marta Sanchez was a mistake to combine these Bermuda shorts white bow and a blue shirt with ruffles, with these shoes made of fabric, jeans.

Marta Sanchez in a concert ‘Go Starlite Up’ in Madrid

(GTRES)



















Beyoncewith the opinion, is too casual and ‘oversize’, which, as it seems, not her.

Beyonce, knowledge, along with her daughter Rumi Carter in new York

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)









Sophie Turner he changed his gauntlets favorites for maternity pants with a print of bears, which, as it seems, already in pajamas and in combination with Slippers in the house.

Sophie Turnery her husband, Joe, Jonas, loves long walks, while they await the arrival of their first child

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)









Zoe Kravitzvery summery t-shirt white shorts black that looks a little merceditas socks.

Zoe Kravitz with look for the summer with a courier with friends in new York

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)

















