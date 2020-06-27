The best series on the weekend of HBO, Amazon, Netflix and Movistar +

The weekend is always good time to enjoy miniseries or series that has only season platforms on the main menu.

Fortunately, we have a great offer for you on vacation in HBO, Amazon, Netflix and Movistar +. Moreover, we reserve our recommendations for this last weekend the month of June.

HBO

Parade’s End – 2012 (5 episodes)

Large Benedict Cumberbatch starring in the drama series, only 5 episodes based on the novels of the same name famous writer Ford Madox Ford.

Which takes place in England during the first World War, Christopher Tietjens (Cumberbatch) knows Valentine Wannop (Adelaide Clemens), a young girl who falls madly.

Of course, there’s a little detail: Christopher married Sylvia (Rebecca Hall), which, in turn, pregnant.

In the center of all this turmoil, love, war, and the man sent to fight Franceleaving the two women in his time even more confusing.

The Knight Of 2016. (8 episodes)

A lawyer from new York John Stone (John Turturro) is responsible for protecting Nasir Khan (Riz Ahmed), a young student of Arab origin, who is accused of to kill a woman. in Manhattan.

The guy claims that he is innocent and stone will do anything to prove that, in the case of services, again, processing and discrimination in the Arab community.

Mrs America – 2020 (9 episodes)

It stays in the HBO series, starring Cate Blanchett (Cate Blanchettthis vivid portrait on the inner feminists in the USA in the 70-ies, aesthetics and production very good condition.

Conservative Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett) suddenly does? demand more and more equal rights for women.

In the history also appears Gloria Steinem (played by rose Byrne), an icon of the feminist movement.

The context of the series is the key. During these years “The Cold War”In the US , was at a particular moment, in the midst of the Vietnam War on the external voltage, especially on racial grounds, is increasingly marked in your interior.

Amazon Prime Video

“Homecoming” – season 2

Recently he published his second season, “Homecoming” this is a series that you can watch in the weekend.

And the fact that her eyes cast episodes last only half an hour, what a perfect plan for Saturday and Sunday.

Another reason to devote the weekend to this story is that is a very good deal, led Julia Roberts.

In addition, production tends to be based on positive podcastthat bears the same name.

The plot revolves around Heidi Bergman (Roberts), a social worker who helps American soldiers, which took part in wars, to adapt to a new life outside the army.

“The Boys” – 2019 (8 episodes)

Pending the decision on whether a second season, the weekend is a good opportunity to see all 8 episodes “The Boys”one of the best series Amazon in 2019.

This story of superheroes comes fully book this type of production, because the main characters are behaviors that we can say: “more than human”.

And they are rapidly increasing fame on the head and use their status quo to get what they want.

Even, they arrived in the hands transnational corporations hides all my secrets… if you listen to, of course.

The story is actually particular, which have the hero, the hero as Hugh Campbell (Jack Quaid), Billy Butcher (Karl urban) and Mothers Milk (Laz Alonso).

The series is based on the comic book of the same name, created by Garth Ennis and published in 2006, and was adapted for TV Eric Kripke.

McMafia – 2018 (8 episodes)

Considered one of the most the best miniseries in the UK in 2018of the 10 million viewers in the UK during the first episode “McMafia” the cost of living is Alex’s God-man (James Norton), the son of the mafia-Russian, had spent his entire life running from his past.

He has built his business legally and happily lives with his girlfriend Rebecca Harper (Juliet Rylance). But murder does, that honesty is the God-man in himself Penda thread. Or, perhaps, again to quit the world of crime?

Netflix

After life – 2 seasons (12 episodes)

“After life” Caló Hondo among users of Netflix, because he dared to touch a very sensitive issue with something black humor. We’re talking about the death of a loved one.

Written, directed and starring famous comedian Ricky Gervaisthe series follows the life of Tony, a man who is suffering from the loss of his wife, and also as a result of cancer.

With this tragic fact, and after seriously thinking about suicide, he decides to live, does and says everything you want.

Each of the 12 episodes, lasting less than half an hourso it’s a great plan for this weekend.

Maniac – 2018 (10 episodes)

The winner of the award “Oscar” Emma Stone you can apply on the skin Annie Landsberg am lech, young woman, bitter and pointless that guilt mothers and sisters, for their relationship broke down.

At this point of his life, he meets Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), the boy’s schizophrenic son, marriage to a millionaire in new York.

Depression and diseases of other causes correspond to the clinic to try new and radical treatment 3 days, according to the doctor, you save my life.

Typewriter – 2019 (5 episodes)

This series, origin Indianthis is a great offer for fans of the genre horror. The story focuses on the many children who are trying to be a haunted imagination, she woke up haunted house in the city and appearance a mysterious volume.

Fantasy becomes reality when a new family moves into the haunted mansion and secrets begin to come to light.

Movistar +

Who in America? The 2018 (7 episodes)

Sacha Baron Cohen this is one of the best Comedy actors of our time, and it shows in this mini-series of the 7 series. In addition, was a writer and producer.

With a sense of humor and bile acids, unique in its style, Cohen hides his true face, while interviews with different people, to answer the key question: “Who in America?”.

The voice of the above – 2019 (7 episodes)

Russell Crowe the game Roger Ailesthe founder of the multimedia FOX Newsthat was one of the most influential people in the United States. The news was the reason that the major candidates from the Republican Party, including Donald Trump.

In July 2016, long before the movement #MeToo, Ailes was accused of sexual violence the old leading Fox News. The scandal was so great that I had to ask that he will resign from his post.

Voice Jan – 2019 (8 episodes)

Javier Camera you can apply on skin Juan Carrasco, Minister of agriculture, fisheries, food and the environment that you want to become the President of Spain.

This Comedy received excellent reviews, especially from the technical characteristics of the Camera and sound with a sense of humor and critical that is a story for 8 episodes.