The casting of Modern Family, before and now: how things have changed

They are almost part of our family, and yesterday we had to say goodbye. All cute characters one of telecomedias longer life television accompanies us for more than a decade, a ball, laughter and interviews looking at the camera, but all good ends, and as happened recently in the other veterans on the grill, ‘The Big Bang Theory’, ‘Modern Family’ also came to an end. Yesterday sent in our country the second part of the last Chapter of the series thrilling and touching finale. “We all know how lucky we were to live this experience”, – he said Steven Levitanfrom the creators of the series, reflecting on his success.

But before you say goodbye to the Pritchett and Dunphy –between rumors of a possible spin-off about Hayley, Dylan and twins– further, however, in hindsight, to see how they changed actors for the first time that they saw on the screen.

Phil. (ABC)

Ty Burrell – Phil Dunphy

The character Phil, the father of ‘cool’, made us laugh for many years, their bad jokes, their tricks, inventions, and her innocent, “Phil osofía’ life. The actor who gives life, the winner of two Emmys for his work, he admits that created a close relationship with the colleagues of the distribution, which is very miss you.

“Tough to say goodbye to the rhythm of every day to see the faces of all, and fun and cute that it was time,” said Burrell, also ensures that now you can spend more time with his wife Holly, and his two daughters, Frances and Greta.

Claire. (ABC)

Julie Bowen – Claire Dunphy

At the age of 50 years, was also made of two “Emmy” for her role as a mother-multi-tasking Claire, so competitive, and compassionate when it comes to your loved ones. Although his family on the screen, without lies, your links they are very real, and not the actress knows very well how to do it after years ago. “I love my children, fake,” recently told “US Weekly’.

The mother of three children, in real life, and decided to go land in 2018, and is also a member of Baby2Baby, a charity that supports needy children.

Haley. (ABC)

Sarah Hyland – Haley Dunphy

Hyland tried his hand at several sitcoms and movies, before to achieve success in the ABC Comedy when I was 18 years old to play the rebellious tontorrona good heart, Haley. But not all was happy times for her during these years.

During filming, the actress admitted that I had to do a kidney transplant in 2012 and the second in 2017, after the first accidents. And although the character was born in the tenth season, Hyland has not yet made this step with the bride wells Adams, but acknowledges that his stomach, fake allowed him to become an idea of how to be in pregnancy.

Alex. (ABC)

Ariel Winter Alex Dunphy

Winter, 22, made his debut in the role of the nerdy Alex, 11 years old, but I was in the world of translation that her mother took to make instagram for advertising with 4 years. “I love what I do, but I don’t know if it’s a choice that they made on my account,” that is to say, “actress” who recently condemned his mother for abuse physically and emotionally from her.

At that time it was thought, the daughter of Phil and Claire, Winter also gave the voices of cartoon characters, like ‘Phineas and Ferb’, turned into a video game, and also made his first steps as a singer.

Luke. (ABC)

Nolan Gould Luke Dunphy

The first season of ‘Modern Family’, premiered in 2009, when Gould was 10 years. While your character Luke Skywalker was marked by high energy and low IQ, Gould is actually a member of the society of people with high C. I. Mensa.

About your character, Gould said that “I feel very identificeret with him, so I hope that has a happy ending. Or becomes the inventor of whacky or just became a scammer, very large, each of the two things was a good outcome for him.”

Jay. (ABC)

Ed O’neill Jay Pritchett

O’neal, 73, was known in the small screen with a picture of al Bundy in “Married with children” before you start to do bad, Jay. The Patriarch of the Pritchett-Dunphys grows up in tolerance, with dishes of his family, and when finished, took (true) affection for his son Phil.

Thank you. (ABC)

Sofia Vergara – Thank You Pritchett

Vergara, 47 years old, he had a few roles on television, before working with a large possibility of interpretation by the excessive and luxurious Columbia Glory, hero of many funny moments during the series. Not without reason currently paid actress on television.

The translator came to tell you that after seasons ago, to interpret, Thank you have become the second skin that it was. “It is becoming easier, because you become that person,” he says. “I already know how he will react to things. But it’s always fun. Did you know that some actors are boring to play a character for so long? For me it superemocionante. Never a dull moment during filming”.

Manny. (ABC)

Rico Rodriguez Manny Delgado

The young actor has grown considerably in all respects, from the very beginning to interpret early Manny, whose intelligence and complex feelings adults were constantly test her step-father Jay and his brother Luke.

Debuted as the protagonist in “Los Tamales’ (2006), a short comic, and before jumping to fame on television were small roles in such films as “Epic Movie’, or ‘All teleñecos’. Also had experience in other series with a stupid point to “ambulance” or “my name is Earl’.

Cam. (ABC)

Eric Stonestreet – Cameron Tucker

Stonestreet, 48, was better known for her role as Ronnie Litre in ‘CSI: Las Vegas’ before winning our hearts as extravagant farmer Cameron Tucker, whose enthusiasm and passion has no boundaries. His role in the series, he won two “Emmy” for best actor the second plan, which, of course, enorgullecería Hama.

His debut on TV was in 1999, when he appeared in the episode of ‘Dharma And Greg’. Before success large capacity, enjoyed small roles in other productions like “Malcolm in the Middle’ or ‘ambulance’.

Mitchell. (ABC)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Mitchell Pritchett

With a successful theatrical career, and several performances behind them, glory is a great caught, finally, the role of lawyer Mitchell Pritchett. Their conversations –and after checking with sister Claire and her partner Cam was fun constant throughout the entire series.

How were the last days of filming, the actor said in an interview for “The Wrap” that have come up in the past few weeks very sweet together, as the evacuation and we have a holiday closure is really wonderful,” he explains. In addition, Jessie is also very pleased, incidentally, that ends the Comedy: “I’m really grateful that we were the end of it,” said Hassan.