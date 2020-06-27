The President of the Philippines ordered “shoot to kill”, which do not comply with the quarantine

The President Of The Philippines Rodrigo Duterteordered security forces “shoot to kill” against those who violate the quarantine to stop from the coronavirus after a protest in the lawsuit assistance to the Government in connection with the inability to work.

“I have no doubt. My orders for police and army if there are problems or a situation arises that people are fighting, and their life is in danger shoot to kill“- has assured on Wednesday, the head of state in a televised address.

“In turn cause problems, I will send you to the grave”Duterte threatened, hours after about twenty people took to the streets in the capital Manila, to qualify for assistance from the state in the case of disability due to limitations in movement.

Rodrigo Duterte ordered the security forces to “shoot to kill”. (EF)

Duterte accused of group on the left of the excitation of protest. “Left, not the Government. Not to go there, causing problems and trouble, because I will send him in custody until the end of the flash“he warned, quoted by RIA Novosti EFE.

The President received at last week’s “special powers” of Congress to deal with the pandemic in the law, which involves the provision of 200 000 million pesos (4 000 million U.S. dollars) to between 18 million households in a disadvantaged position in a country where 16% of the population lives below the poverty line.

However, the support is blocked because the Government is developing a “joint database” of beneficiaries.

“Only to wait for delivery, even if delayed, will come and will not hunger. Don’t starve”he assured Duterte that, in his Office, on quarantine last week after the chief of the General Staff of the Army gave a positive result for coronavirus

Human rights activists and civic groups, said on Thursday the head of Statewhat I said in social networks, where the expression #OustDuterte (Except Duterte) has become a trend.