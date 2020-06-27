Thus were intimate wedding Hilary Duff

Seven months after announcing her engagement to musician Matthew Komathe father of her daughter, the former star of the youth Hilary Duff they were married in an intimate ceremony that took place on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles.

How did you find the magazine Peoplethe link was only attended by family members and the closest friends of the newlyweds who decided to have a party, discreet and simple. This is the second marriage of the actress and singer, those who are married already for four years from hockey shot Mike Comrie, who was his eldest son Luke.

Where?

Married gave him a ‘Yes, I do’ at sunset in the interior of the house, for the reception of what happened in the tent, white, mounted in the garden on this occasion. Apparently, sister stars, Haleythe task was to help with a large part of the preparation to get whatever it was a memorable day.

First mention of that happy event in the virtual world was the stylist Hilary, Jessica Pasteurwho wrote in his account Instagram“In the winter solstice… the day of love”, but not to accompany the publication of photographs.

Wedding dress

Soon after, the bride and groom exchanged a few photos from the event, which shows the stars closes in a slinky dress with flattering layer, signed by designer Jenny Packhamthat it was also instructed to sew clothes for your little girl.

Face-to-night party Hilary was changed to connect with two pieces, consisting of a sleeveless top and long skirt in a Golden shade is very festive.

For: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images