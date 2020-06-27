Will Smith meets the cast of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in the show Snapchat

Will Smith (Gemini Man) probably, one of the stars the most famous of the planetand a successful actor, he very well knows it and takes full advantage, primarily in social network. Smith’s account of the show-exclusive social network Snapchathe called Will From Home in one of his last episodes was found with part of the troupe from the series that is catapulted to fame, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996).

Several members of the evacuation of the original series was found through video calls with Smith among them was Alfonso Ribeiro (Catch 21), DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcel. In the program Smith among all members of the series, and recalled, jokes, shows, and more.

In addition, the distribution Fresh Prince reminded James Avery played uncle Phil and died in 2014. Unable to watch the episode to see the episode as a whole in Snapchat together with other the head of the show.

