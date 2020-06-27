Yes, this is Rebecca Lima, a Brazilian architect who won the Jordi Cruz

News related

His personal life was always a mystery to the General public. Is one of the persons tried on Masterchefbut under this jacket chef hides a heart that beats for the architect of Brazilian origin, since last September. Yes, confirmed a few weeks ago, after a few photos, which they both got love in the streets of Madrid.

After finally breaking your relationship with Cristina Jimenez after eight years together, the Catalan chef has found a new illusion in Rebecca Lima (26), fifteen years younger than hein addition to that dedicate yourself to the world of architecture in the race, which was called also this interest.

Rebecca Lima in the image of networks.



Currently, the circumstances of life, is in the fashion worldand is one of the most visible and well-known brand of swimwear, which she is also a co-founder. Worked as underwear models, as shown in a number of cases using social networking, that privatized after the publication of his romantic relationships from the cross.

Young accumulated more than 5,000 followers in his account Instagram, the social network that is very active, and where you can share different photos. In their early age is defined as “East”, and although not much data are currently known in Brazil, if it is a reality of present time is that his relationship with Jordy goes on a very right track.

Both were arrested on the streets of Madrid, Walking hand in hand, cuddling and gestures of complicity and love that neither of the two managed to suppress. Don’t hide your happiness in a new relationship that, as a chef with three Michelin stars, for example, living in Brazil with great intensity.

An unexpected gap

This is a new phase Jordi Cruz, next to Rebecca Lima coincided with a mysterious gap between the chef and his former partnerCristina Jimenez, it is divided into eight years of his life, as well as services such as both work together in the restaurant, ABaC, located in Barcelona.

In September last year of their lives left to be done in the same way, and I felt that the real reason for the final gap was the emergence of the architect of Brazil. A few weeks ago, Christina it was a look, taking all their belongings from the house in which they lived, and, although it saves all your posts in Instagram, Jordi washed away all the traces that would see him expareja.

