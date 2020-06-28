17 hairstyles (easy and fast) to see cool gym

Comes time to go to train and the hair is the first thing that affects the time haircuts: curly hair and sweat, as a rule, the basic elements that make that they look a bit femme. Because you don’t come back to bother j-a-m-k-s, show hairstyles easy and quick for you cool gym that, in addition to that will help you to avoid disaster capillaries, they will last your WHOLE routine.

Shh, Shh, don’t worry, we also believe in various long manebecause you will see the settings according to your hair, and textbooks that you can change every day hairstyle. Ready, set…

GYM HAIRSTYLES FOR LONG HAIR

High Bun

This hairstyle does not need preocuparpe if the temperature rises during exercise.

Boxer braids

Classic women who love exercise. The best solution for your hair will stay in place throughout the procedure.

Ponytail with waves

So quick and easy to comb, to go to the gym. If you want to give a cool, stylized press forward and creates volume to the hair, free ponytail.

Pipe braid

The alternative is extremely great to these stalks, which save us from sweat. Here tutorial express to achieve this goal hairstyle before leaving for gym.