5 doramas Lee Jong Suk that you want to see

From the School trying to bring us romance for teenagers who are beginning to experience the love and desamor, however, this is a story that focuses on friendship, communication and loyalty. History shows day by day the number of students who must deal with the common experience of time students. In aspect, younger, this drama shows us, Lee Jong Suk as a student of the school with the reputation of being the students with the worst grades, while trying to pass unnoticed, his character (We will Soon), usually annoying others and will not hesitate to deal with them. However, things take a course different than another student ??? Su, translated by the bet.