Alec Baldwin and Hilaria not give up their plans to have children

Last week Hilaria Baldwin opened via a social network, that she lost the baby, which was expected four months of pregnancy, and then in April had another miscarriage in the first trimester.

This Thursday, the beautiful Spanish-what accustomed to the documentation of her pregnancy in Instagram with a sense of humor and great sincerity, to offer support and advice their supporters, she visited with her husband Alec Baldwin at a ceremony held at the Museum of Natural History in new York, where he decided to make his first statements to the press to talk about how to cope with what happened.

“I’m as good as can be expected. I think that is much better than last week, and I think that to go out and talk about it and share their experiences, helps me a lot”, – assured in the ads on the portal Entertainment tonight.

About his future plans for her family that she wanted to expand to give his little sister a senior Carmen, the fact that you already have three younger brothers and one sister, the biggest challenge Ireland, the two have very clear that not giving up still.

“If, like us, sometimes I have the impression that he will never have children. Every time we look forward to another, we say, ‘That’s great, let’s repeat!!!”, he recognized the famous translator. “We will have another, Yes. We will succeed”

“We don’t want to end like that. At least, I don’t want to leave things. At least we try, because what happened, it would be very sad,” he added Hilaria.

For: Bang Showbiz / Photo: Getty Images